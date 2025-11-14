Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 81.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 29.92 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 81.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 29.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.9231.092.746.300.921.900.401.420.191.00

