Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 50.06 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 19.28% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 50.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.0634.087.777.544.122.702.731.741.981.66

