Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 314.61 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 65.74% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 314.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 367.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.314.61367.815.798.6313.9625.464.9116.754.3012.55

