Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 213.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 126.99 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 213.61% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 126.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126.99133.869.025.8310.886.226.782.055.301.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News