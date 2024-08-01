Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 88.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.24% to Rs 613.65 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 88.73% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 613.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 612.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales613.65612.21 0 OPM %12.8117.01 -PBDT53.9083.43 -35 PBT4.5240.58 -89 NP3.2528.83 -89
