Wet'nJoy Water Park adds new attractions at Lonavala

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the launch of 10 new water slides at Wet'nJoy Water Park, Lonavala, bringing the total number of water attractions to 31. The new slides are designed to offer an exceptional blend of adrenaline pumping excitement and family-friendly fun, ensuring an unforgettable summer experience for guests of all ages. Starting 8 April 2025, these 10 new attractions will be open to the public, inviting guests of all ages to experience an unforgettable summer adventure.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

