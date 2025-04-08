Sensex jumps 1,366 pts; Nifty above 22,550; IT shares rally

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 1,366.33 points or 1.87% to 74,504.23. The Nifty 50 index added 402.30 points or 1.84% to 22,580.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,974 shares rose and 778 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 9.66% to 20.59. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 22,615.25, at a premium of 35.25 points as compared with the spot at 22,580.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 43 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 38.6 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,500 strike price.
Also Read
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rallied 2.42% to 33,460.90. The index tumbled 7.78% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Mphasis (up 3.7%), Infosys (up 2.96%), LTIMindtree (up 2.6%), Coforge (up 2.53%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.12%), HCL Technologies (up 1.72%), Wipro (up 1.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.34%), Persistent Systems (up 0.96%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.43%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure surged 9.86% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power, has won a tender worth Rs 78.54 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu.
Arkade Developers advanced 4.09% after the company announced that it has registered a development agreement for cluster redevelopment in Borivali West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 865 crore.
Sobha added 2.19% after the companys total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content