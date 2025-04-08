Poonawalla Fincorp rallies on launching shopkeeper loan business

Poonawalla Fincorp added 2.51% to Rs 353.65 after the company announced the launch of its shopkeeper loan business.

The solution addresses key financial challenges faced by small retailers and kirana stores, including cash flow, inventory, and customer management, while enhancing their operational efficiencies.

Building on its vision to become the preferred financier for the self-employed segment, PFL aims to enhance the competitiveness of small retail businesses through its customized financial solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Arvind Kapil, managing director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: Indias small retailers are the backbone of our consumer economy, yet their growth is often constrained by limited access to timely credit. With our shopkeeper loan, we are taking a decisive step to bridge this gap offering tailored financial solutions that address their working capital needs and support long-term business resilience. By combining our risk-first and customer-centric approach, we aim to empower these businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with RBI. It is engaged in providing consumer and MSME financing, as well as general insurance services.

The company reported a consolidated decline of 92.9% to Rs 18.73 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 265.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income rallied 36.6% YoY to Rs 1,057.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

