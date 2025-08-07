White house imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent duty, doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil. Articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent, as the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, the White house report read. This rate of duty shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 21 days after the date of this order, it further stated.

Meanwhile, the initial 25 per cent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports came into effect on Thursday. Last week, the White House announced that India will face tariffs of 25 per cent after Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. In the Executive Order titled Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates, Trump had announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations. Powered by Capital Market - Live News