Home / Markets / Capital Market News / White house imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

White house imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent duty, doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil. Articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent, as the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, the White house report read. This rate of duty shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 21 days after the date of this order, it further stated.

Meanwhile, the initial 25 per cent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports came into effect on Thursday. Last week, the White House announced that India will face tariffs of 25 per cent after Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. In the Executive Order titled Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates, Trump had announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

Markets Rally as Apple Boosts U.S. Investment; Tech and Retail Stocks Lead Gains

Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story