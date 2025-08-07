India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

After three consecutive months of growth, Indias auto retail sector applied the brakes in July, with overall retails declining by 4.31% Y-o-Y.
In the 2W space, July saw a 6.48% Y-o-Y decline and a 6.28% M-o-M drop, as crop-sowing activities and prolonged heavy rains dampened rural footfalls more sharply than urban demand.
The PV segment contracted by 0.81% Y-o-Y even as volumes surged 10.38% MoM, driven by robust rural demand. The Aashaada period and auspicious delivery days, combined with targeted schemes, new-model introductions and aggressive rural marketing, powered hinterland sales that picked up decisively towards month-end.
CV posted a modest 0.23% Y-o-Y increase and a 4.19% M-o-M uptick, led by urban momentum. Dealers cited newmodel launches, aggressive marketing support, bulk institutional orders and timely stock availability as key drivers, alongside targeted schemes that bolstered school-bus volumes.
Finally, the Trac segment delivered robust performance, with volumes up 10.96% Y-o-Y and 14.9% M-o-M. The timely release of enhanced agricultural subsidies and favourable monsoon rainstogether with strengthened rural liquidityspurred a marked increase in purchase intent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app