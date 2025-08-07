Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for July'25.

After three consecutive months of growth, Indias auto retail sector applied the brakes in July, with overall retails declining by 4.31% Y-o-Y.

In the 2W space, July saw a 6.48% Y-o-Y decline and a 6.28% M-o-M drop, as crop-sowing activities and prolonged heavy rains dampened rural footfalls more sharply than urban demand.

The PV segment contracted by 0.81% Y-o-Y even as volumes surged 10.38% MoM, driven by robust rural demand. The Aashaada period and auspicious delivery days, combined with targeted schemes, new-model introductions and aggressive rural marketing, powered hinterland sales that picked up decisively towards month-end.

CV posted a modest 0.23% Y-o-Y increase and a 4.19% M-o-M uptick, led by urban momentum. Dealers cited newmodel launches, aggressive marketing support, bulk institutional orders and timely stock availability as key drivers, alongside targeted schemes that bolstered school-bus volumes.

Finally, the Trac segment delivered robust performance, with volumes up 10.96% Y-o-Y and 14.9% M-o-M. The timely release of enhanced agricultural subsidies and favourable monsoon rainstogether with strengthened rural liquidityspurred a marked increase in purchase intent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Rally as Apple Boosts U.S. Investment; Tech and Retail Stocks Lead Gains

Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 164 cr

Hero Motocorp gains after Q1 PAT rises 0.3% YoY to Rs 1,126 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story