NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

Shares of Cash Ur Drive Marketing was trading at Rs 147.25 on the NSE, a premium of 13.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 130.The scrip was listed at Rs 155, a premium of 19.23% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 155 and a low of Rs 147.25. About 21.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's IPO was subscribed 75.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2025 and it closed on 04 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share.
The IPO comprised 46,76,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 44,69,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,07,000 equity shares.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in technology, capital expenditure, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the Cash Ur Drive Marketing on 30 July 2025, raised Rs 17.18 crore from anchor investors. The board was allotted 13.22 lakh shares at Rs 130 per share to 12 anchor investors.
Cash Ur Drive Marketing is an Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising company offering a diverse range of advertising solutions, including transit media, outdoor media, print media, and digital media services, tailored to help its clients effectively reach their target audience. As of 30 June 2025, the company employed 87 permanent employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 139.32 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.68 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app