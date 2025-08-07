Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Cash Ur Drive Marketing was trading at Rs 147.25 on the NSE, a premium of 13.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 155, a premium of 19.23% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 155 and a low of Rs 147.25. About 21.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's IPO was subscribed 75.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2025 and it closed on 04 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share.

The IPO comprised 46,76,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 44,69,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,07,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in technology, capital expenditure, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Cash Ur Drive Marketing on 30 July 2025, raised Rs 17.18 crore from anchor investors. The board was allotted 13.22 lakh shares at Rs 130 per share to 12 anchor investors.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing is an Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising company offering a diverse range of advertising solutions, including transit media, outdoor media, print media, and digital media services, tailored to help its clients effectively reach their target audience. As of 30 June 2025, the company employed 87 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 139.32 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.68 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

Markets Rally as Apple Boosts U.S. Investment; Tech and Retail Stocks Lead Gains

Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 164 cr

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story