NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

Shares of Cash Ur Drive Marketing was trading at Rs 147.25 on the NSE, a premium of 13.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 155, a premium of 19.23% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 155 and a low of Rs 147.25. About 21.77 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's IPO was subscribed 75.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2025 and it closed on 04 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share.

The IPO comprised 46,76,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 44,69,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,07,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in technology, capital expenditure, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Cash Ur Drive Marketing on 30 July 2025, raised Rs 17.18 crore from anchor investors. The board was allotted 13.22 lakh shares at Rs 130 per share to 12 anchor investors. Cash Ur Drive Marketing is an Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising company offering a diverse range of advertising solutions, including transit media, outdoor media, print media, and digital media services, tailored to help its clients effectively reach their target audience. As of 30 June 2025, the company employed 87 permanent employees.