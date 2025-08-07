Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

Trent has reported 9.45% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 392.57 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 18.98% YoY to Rs 4,883.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Notably, this figure does not include revenue from the Trent Hypermarket business.

Profit before tax in the first quarter of FY26 was at Rs 564.69 crore, up 12.62% from Rs 501.39 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Trent's Star business, which now consists of 77 stores, saw a net reduction of one store during the quarter, with two new openings and three closures. The company said it is undertaking several interventions, especially in technology, to enhance customer convenience and customer proposition.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit jumped by 23.51% to Rs 422.59 crore on a 19.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,781.25 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25. The company continues to expand and refine its retail footprint, now operating more than 1,000 large-format fashion stores across 242 cities. As of 30 June 2025, Trents portfolio comprised 248 Westside stores, 766 Zudio storesincluding two in the UAEand 29 outlets under other lifestyle concepts. Despite the early onset of the monsoon and geopolitical disruptions, the company reported healthy revenue growth across comparative micro markets. However, like-for-like growth in the fashion portfolio remained in the low single digits. Trent stated that the change in revenue participation across its concepts remains broadly in line with its strategic plans.

As part of its expansion strategy, Trent is strengthening its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which it views as emerging markets with long-term growth potential. The company acknowledged that these markets are still evolving in terms of fashion adoption and consumption, and thus their revenue trajectories may differ from those in metropolitan areas. Investments in technology and automation have enabled the company to maintain stable operating economics and benefit from operating leverage. The gross margin profile of both Westside and Zudio remained steady. For Q1 FY26, the operating EBIT margin improved to 11.4%, up from 10.6% in the same period last year. Trent emphasized that its full-year results are likely to offer a more accurate reflection of overall business health, given its merchandise sourcing strategy, pricing structure, and inventory provisioning.

At the end of the quarter, Trents total retail footprint across fashion brands exceeded 13 million square feet. Emerging categories such as beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear continued to gain traction and now contribute more than 21% of the companys total revenue. The company's digital channels also saw strong momentum. Online revenues from Westside.com and the Tata Neu platform grew 35% year-on-year in Q1 FY26, now accounting for over 6% of Westsides total revenues. The company said its online model mirrors its in-store strategy, maintaining consistent pricing, product assortment, and sales policies. Among standalone brands, Westside continues to rank among the top in terms of online sales volume in the Indian market.

Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent said, The business delivered steady performance during the quarter. We remain focused on evolving our differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time enable us to deliver significant value. We believe building density of our presence in key markets allows us proximity and the ability to service our customers readily. Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale & reach and enjoy significant consumer awareness & love. We remain on track to build a sizable and scalable pure play direct-to-customer business in the context of the market size and opportunity.

In our Star business, we continue to apply Trents playbook and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 70% of revenues. The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting while being competitive. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver much consumer value and growth in the years ahead. Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.