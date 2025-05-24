Home / Markets / Capital Market News / White Organic Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

White Organic Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.03 crore

Net loss of White Organic Retail reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 27.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.030 0 1.030 0 OPM %-55.340 --134.950 - PBDT-0.55-0.29 -90 -1.14-27.96 96 PBT-0.57-4.27 87 -1.16-33.53 97 NP-1.771.87 PL -16.87-27.25 38

