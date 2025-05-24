Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 104.06 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 5.27% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 104.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 16.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 387.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

