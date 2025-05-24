Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 104.06 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 5.27% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 104.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 16.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 387.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales104.06115.45 -10 387.82370.76 5 OPM %8.159.61 -9.179.46 - PBDT7.057.59 -7 25.7924.19 7 PBT6.206.63 -6 21.8720.13 9 NP4.494.74 -5 16.5114.69 12

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

