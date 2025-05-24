Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 107.52 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 63.86% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 107.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.57% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 404.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 377.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

107.52105.85404.18377.439.299.209.559.895.275.4420.7520.602.262.778.989.811.634.516.619.95

