Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 63.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 107.52 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 63.86% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 107.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.57% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 404.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 377.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales107.52105.85 2 404.18377.43 7 OPM %9.299.20 -9.559.89 - PBDT5.275.44 -3 20.7520.60 1 PBT2.262.77 -18 8.989.81 -8 NP1.634.51 -64 6.619.95 -34

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

