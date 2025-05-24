Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 49.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 49.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 49.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 850.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.44% to Rs 11.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.043.07 -1 11.947.99 49 OPM %6.5822.80 -2.6012.39 - PBDT0.560.71 -21 0.821.01 -19 PBT0.550.70 -21 0.770.97 -21 NP0.380.75 -49 0.570.06 850

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 132.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruchira Papers Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story