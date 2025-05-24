Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 49.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 49.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 850.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.44% to Rs 11.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

