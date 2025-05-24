Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Mask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.18 -100 0.410.74 -45 OPM %0-150.00 -9.766.76 - PBDT0-0.27 100 0.040.03 33 PBT0-0.27 100 0.040.03 33 NP0-0.20 100 0.030.02 50

