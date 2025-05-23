Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 8.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 105.76 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 8.54% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.51% to Rs 57.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 367.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

