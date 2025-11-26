Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from 1 to 19 December2025. The session is expected to focus on several legislative proposals aimed at strengthening governance, deepening financial reforms, and promoting institutional autonomy.

The government is looking forward to a "constructive and meaningful session" that will "strengthen democracy and serve the aspirations of the people."

A packed legislative agenda has been lined up for the session. The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 seeks to overhaul the regulatory framework for atomic energy in India. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill proposes establishing a new commission to grant greater autonomy to universities and improve academic standards through transparent accreditation. The National Highways (Amendment) Bill focuses on ensuring faster and more transparent land acquisition for highway projects.

The Government will also introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying the Companies Act and LLP Act to improve ease of doing business. The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 proposes consolidating key securities laws, including those governing SEBI, depositories and securities contracts, into a single streamlined framework. The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to deepen market penetration and accelerate sectoral growth. Additionally, the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 will remove 120 obsolete laws from the statute books. The session will also take up the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2025, which will replace an existing ordinance.