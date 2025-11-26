Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

The government is looking forward to a "constructive and meaningful session" that will "strengthen democracy and serve the aspirations of the people."
A packed legislative agenda has been lined up for the session. The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 seeks to overhaul the regulatory framework for atomic energy in India. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill proposes establishing a new commission to grant greater autonomy to universities and improve academic standards through transparent accreditation. The National Highways (Amendment) Bill focuses on ensuring faster and more transparent land acquisition for highway projects.
The Government will also introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying the Companies Act and LLP Act to improve ease of doing business. The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 proposes consolidating key securities laws, including those governing SEBI, depositories and securities contracts, into a single streamlined framework. The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to deepen market penetration and accelerate sectoral growth.
Additionally, the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 will remove 120 obsolete laws from the statute books. The session will also take up the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2025, which will replace an existing ordinance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app