Paras Defence gains after inking technology transfer pact with DRDO

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.23% to Rs 719.5 after the company has signed a licensing agreement for transfer of technology with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology for the Driver Night Sight (DNS) system used in T-90 tanks.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.