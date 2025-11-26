Pace Digitek gains as subsidiary bags Rs 199-cr L&T order for Kajra project

Pace Digitek rose 1.07% to Rs 219.13 after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured a product supply order from Larsen & Toubro (Construction) for the Bihar State Power Generation Company, Kajra project.
The order involves the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), including LiFePo4 liquid-cooled BESS integrated containers, with a total capacity of 2,75,825 kWhr across 55 units.
The contract, valued at Rs 1,994.20 million (Rs 199.42 crore),, is scheduled for execution upon manufacturing clearance by December 2025, with complete delivery expected before March 2026.
Pace Digitek confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in L&T, and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.
The deal strengthens Pace Digiteks presence in the renewable energy and energy storage solutions sector, supporting large-scale power projects in India.
Pace Digitek are a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fibre cables.
The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
