MCX soars past Rs 10,000 mark amid sustained rally

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged 3.72% to Rs 10,239 on Wednesday, powering past the key Rs 10,000 milestone and extending its sharp upward momentum.

The stock touched a fresh lifetime high of Rs 10,250 intraday. MCX has gained 5.82% over the past three sessions, rising 13.46% in one month and 33.05% in three months.

The stock has delivered a spectacular run in 2025, soaring 132.15% in just eight months from its 52-week low of Rs 4,408 hit on 11 March.

The rally has been amplified by a surge in precious metals and other commodities traded on the platform, driving heightened investor interest. Adding to the momentum, a domestic brokerage recently initiated coverage with a target price of Rs 12,500, implying nearly 22.08% upside from current levels. A foreign brokerage has also lifted its target price to Rs 12,000 from Rs 10,000 while retaining its 'Buy' rating.