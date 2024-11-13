Sterlite Technologies consortium wins Rs 2,600 cr BharatNet III project in J&K

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies announced winning the strategically significant Jammu & Kashmir leg of the BharatNet III project in consortium with Dilip Buildcon. This project, valued at Rs 2600 crore (Rs1,625 crore in capex and Rs 975 crore for operations & maintenance), strongly aligns with STL's fervour for nation-building and its purpose of Transforming Billions of lives by Connecting the World.

The company previously executed the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project, building the world's largest intrusion-proof network spanning over 10,000 kilometers for the Indian Armed Forces. With this new BharatNet project, STL is now focused on expanding broadband connectivity to villages, paving the way for enhanced opportunities in education, healthcare, and economic development for the citizens of the state.

STL has also been a strong partner in earlier BharatNet phases, successfully executing projects such as Mahanet in Maharashtra and T-Fibre in Telangana. With over 1,50,000 kilometres of fibre laid across India, STL has established itself as a trusted leader in large-scale network deployments.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

