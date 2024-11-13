Man Infra slides after Q2 PAT drops 36% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Man Infraconstruction (MICL) slipped 3.16% to Rs 178 after the company reported 36.05% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.54 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 69.65 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue increased by 6.98% YoY to Rs 230.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 september 2024.

On the segmental front, real estate revenue was Rs 154.74 crore (up 65.71% YoY) and EPC revenue was Rs 75.91 crore (down 45.85% YoY).

EBITDA excluding other income decreased by 57.53% to Rs 27.6 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 65 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 12% in Q2 FY25 as against 30.2% in Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 19.76% to Rs 122.03 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 152.09 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 21.10% YoY to Rs 571.94 crore in H1 FY25.

The company said that it achieved remarkable sales of Rs 900 crore in H1FY25, up 282% YoY from Rs 235 crore in H1FY24.

The collections for H1FY25 surged to Rs 670 crore, compared to Rs 465 crore in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by the successful delivery of multiple projects during the first half of FY25.

MICL has achieved a major sales milestone with the complete sell-out of its Aaradhya OneEarth project in Ghatkopar East, just four years after its launch. The project, which boasts a carpet area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq. ft. and a total construction area of around 14 lakh sq. ft., was successfully delivered in January 2024.

First cluster development in Vile Parle West located on a prime around 3.0 acre plot along S.V. road is set to launch soon. The project will feature 10 towers with a saleable carpet area of approximately 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and has already secured the commencement certificate.

The firm continues to be Net-Debt Free with cash and bank balance of Rs 520 crores at consolidated levels providing considerable strength for future growth. MICLs total investments surpasses 1,000 crore in its Real Estate Projects.

Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction, said, "MICLs commitment to timely delivery remains unmatched, with all our projects consistently completed ahead of schedule. H1FY25 bookings have already exceeded the total sales of FY24, underscoring strong demand and our solid market position.

MICL have achieved impressive sales in H1FY25 from its ongoing projects and completed projects, such as Aaradhya OneEarth, Aaradhya Evoq and Atmosphere O2, with nearly all inventory sold out. Looking ahead, we have a robust pipeline of launches planned for H2FY25 and the next fiscal. With a growing portfolio of 5.7 million sq. ft. and a healthy balance sheet, MICL is well-positioned to support sustained growth. At MICL, the best is yet to come."

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals viz., EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

