For accelerating enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI

Wipro announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. Additionally, Wipro is scaling the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and will empower over 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), with advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and accelerate decision-making.

As part of this partnership, Wipro has launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and operationalize agentic AI at scale. Powered by Wipro Intelligence, the unified suite of AI platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, the LIFT framework integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro's AI powered delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA. This unified ecosystem enables organizations to seamlessly transition from basic task-automation to embedding secure, autonomous AI agents directly into their core, multi-step business workflows.