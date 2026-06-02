Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.01, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% slide in NIFTY and a 15.51% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 209.01, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 4.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 294.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 267.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 194.8, up 2.19% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 15.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% slide in NIFTY and a 15.51% slide in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 17.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.