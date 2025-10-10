Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Century Extrusions Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2025.

Modi Rubber Ltd surged 13.99% to Rs 141 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1551 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd soared 12.79% to Rs 32.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61813 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd spiked 12.25% to Rs 45.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16588 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd spurt 11.38% to Rs 278.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12763 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd gained 11.03% to Rs 366. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 342 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

