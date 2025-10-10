Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Century Extrusions Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2025.

Century Extrusions Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2025.

Modi Rubber Ltd surged 13.99% to Rs 141 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1551 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd soared 12.79% to Rs 32.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61813 shares in the past one month. Bonlon Industries Ltd spiked 12.25% to Rs 45.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16588 shares in the past one month. AGI Infra Ltd spurt 11.38% to Rs 278.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12763 shares in the past one month.