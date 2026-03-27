Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.7, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% fall in NIFTY and a 19.18% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.7, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74072.48, down 1.6%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 3.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29671.3, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.63 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 190.88, up 1.22% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 26.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% fall in NIFTY and a 19.18% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 16.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.