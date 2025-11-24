Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1278.8, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 1.6% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1278.8, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Wockhardt Ltd has eased around 1.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22580.95, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.