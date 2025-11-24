Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 310.8, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 310.8, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 10.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10142.55, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.27 lakh shares in last one month.