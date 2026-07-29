Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1924.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% gain in NIFTY and a 14.13% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1924.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Wockhardt Ltd has dropped around 0.86% in last one month.