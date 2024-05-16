Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 253.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.71% to Rs 106.63 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 253.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.71% to Rs 106.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.89% to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.86% to Rs 220.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

106.6362.10220.06137.668.275.818.625.447.932.6415.525.157.732.4414.744.385.691.6110.973.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News