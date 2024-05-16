Emkay Global Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.18% to Rs 89.44 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services reported to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.18% to Rs 89.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.89.4441.7613.51-28.3819.66-4.8416.60-7.2810.56-5.37

