Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 633.80 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 29.81% to Rs 65.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 633.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 575.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.78% to Rs 310.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 2498.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2197.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales633.80575.93 10 2498.142197.68 14 OPM %25.0628.34 -25.6327.48 - PBDT146.29162.70 -10 606.19599.34 1 PBT99.99127.27 -21 459.64470.08 -2 NP65.4793.27 -30 310.15336.32 -8

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

