Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 633.80 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 29.81% to Rs 65.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 633.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 575.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.78% to Rs 310.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 2498.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2197.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

