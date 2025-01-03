Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt spurts after Indian drug regulator approves Pneumonia antibiotic

Wockhardt spurts after Indian drug regulator approves Pneumonia antibiotic

Image
Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wockhardt rallied 6.60% to Rs 1,541.15 after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Miqnaf (nafithromycin) as a new treatment for the community-acquired bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

Miqnaf is an ultra-short course, once-a-day, 3-day treatment for CABP, including those caused by multi-drug-resistant (MDR) pathogens. The approval follows a favourable recommendation for manufacture and marketing of nafithromycin from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO.

Over 15 years, Miqnaf underwent extensive non-clinical and clinical studies, including human trials in the US, Europe, South Africa, and India. It represents a new macrolide-based treatment for CABP in India after a gap of nearly 30 years.

Moreover, the ultra-short course regimen is said to enhance patients compliance with treatment, resulting in favourable outcomes. In India, antibiotic resistance is a burning issue, including in community pneumonia cases.

A key strength of Miqnaf is its ability to target a wide range of respiratory infections, including bacteria resistant to common antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxicillin/clavulanate, making it a strong single-treatment option for pneumonia.

CABP affects millions of people worldwide, with 23% of the global disease burden borne by India. Several bacterial pathogens could cause CABP and other respiratory infections, the dominant being S. pneumoniae and H. influenzae and atypical respiratory pathogens such as Mycoplasma, Chlamydia, and Legionella.

Mumbai-based Wockhardt is a research-based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. Employing around ~2600 people and 27 nationalities, it has a presence in the USA, UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Russia, and many other countries. It has manufacturing and research facilities in India and the UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. Around 78% of its global revenues are coming from international businesses.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 79,650; Nifty at 24,100; IT, financial stks drag

Axis Max Life Insurance launches sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Boland smashes through India's resistance; IND 143-7

Titan rallies 6% in 2 days ahead of December quarter business update

ZEE share price zooms 7% today; what's behind the rally in weak market?

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 35 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales rose 7.43% year on year to Rs 809 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

IRFC edges higher on inking MoU with REMCL

Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Hindustan Zinc rises as Q3 production grows 3% to 265kt

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story