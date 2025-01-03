Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

Yes Bank added 1.79% to Rs 19.95 after the bank reported a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in loans and advances, reaching Rs 2.45 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024, compared to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, loans and advances grew by 4.2% from Rs 2.35 lakh crore at the end of the September 2024 quarter.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 2.77 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024, reflecting a 14.6% YoY increase, although remaining flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The bank's CASA ratio improved to 33% as of 31 December 2024, up from 29.7% a year earlier and 32% in the previous quarter.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 88.4% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 89.9% in the same period of the previous year and 84.8% in the previous quarter.

The bank has maintained a strong liquidity position, with the liquidity coverage ratio at 133.2% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 118.4% at the end of 2023 and 132% in the preceding quarter.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

The private banks standalone net profit zoomed 145.56% to Rs 553.04 crore on 15.35% rise in total income to Rs 9,137.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

