Wonder Electricals edges higher after strong Q3 performance

Wonder Electricals added 2.04% to Rs 170.35 after the company reported 70.2% rise in net profit to Rs 5.09 crore on a 68.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Total expenses during the quarter rose by 68.2% YoY to Rs 213.93 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 64.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 70.9% YoY), and higher financial costs (up 60.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 7.93 crore, up by 98.9% from Rs 3.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Wonder Electricals manufactures ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestal, and brushless DC (BLDC) expand abbreviation fans.

