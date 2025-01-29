Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals edges higher after strong Q3 performance

Wonder Electricals edges higher after strong Q3 performance

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wonder Electricals added 2.04% to Rs 170.35 after the company reported 70.2% rise in net profit to Rs 5.09 crore on a 68.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Total expenses during the quarter rose by 68.2% YoY to Rs 213.93 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 64.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 70.9% YoY), and higher financial costs (up 60.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 7.93 crore, up by 98.9% from Rs 3.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Wonder Electricals manufactures ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestal, and brushless DC (BLDC) expand abbreviation fans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story