Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12277.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.93% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 12277.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 23125.55. The Sensex is at 76400.92, up 0.66%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 13.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22264.15, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12261, up 1.61% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 23.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.93% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

