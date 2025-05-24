Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 312.03 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 40.74% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 312.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 259.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.19% to Rs 16.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.93% to Rs 894.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales312.03259.29 20 894.50569.99 57 OPM %5.615.26 -4.334.32 - PBDT16.0411.25 43 32.4220.33 59 PBT13.869.57 45 25.3114.53 74 NP9.196.53 41 16.5810.16 63

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

