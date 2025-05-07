Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 263.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 148.03% to Rs 105.14 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 263.72% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.03% to Rs 105.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 235.14% to Rs 40.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.44% to Rs 308.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
