Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 25.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 25.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 172.90 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 25.13% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 172.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 184.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.90184.64 -6 OPM %52.8663.30 -PBDT95.83122.35 -22 PBT83.48112.21 -26 NP63.2484.47 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

Eurosport sacks commentator Bob Ballard over sexist remark on swimmers

MapMyIndia accuses Ola Electric of data theft for maps, sends legal notice

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story