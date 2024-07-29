Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 25.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 172.90 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 25.13% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 172.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 184.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.172.90184.6452.8663.3095.83122.3583.48112.2163.2484.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp