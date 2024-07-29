Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 25.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 172.90 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 25.13% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 172.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 184.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.90184.64 -6 OPM %52.8663.30 -PBDT95.83122.35 -22 PBT83.48112.21 -26 NP63.2484.47 -25
