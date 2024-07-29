CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 14.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.73% to Rs 832.02 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank declined 14.30% to Rs 113.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.73% to Rs 832.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 683.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.832.02683.4954.1654.81152.43176.70152.43176.70113.32132.23

