Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 9.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 312.72 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 9.38% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 312.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 312.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.312.72312.918.708.3028.2727.7615.8614.1710.739.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News