Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 9.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 312.72 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 9.38% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 312.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 312.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales312.72312.91 0 OPM %8.708.30 -PBDT28.2727.76 2 PBT15.8614.17 12 NP10.739.81 9
