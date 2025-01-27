Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 95.14% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 92.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.14% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.5732.33 -95 OPM %63.06-0.28 -PBDT0.420.53 -21 PBT0.070.41 -83 NP0.020.25 -92

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

