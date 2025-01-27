Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.14% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 92.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.14% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.5732.3363.06-0.280.420.530.070.410.020.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News