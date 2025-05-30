Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 318.09% to Rs 29.35 crore

Net loss of Worldwide Aluminium reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.09% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 756.13% to Rs 60.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.357.0260.107.02-0.105.4100-0.030.3800-0.030.3800-0.030.3800

