Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net loss of Rudra Ecovation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.52% to Rs 26.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.1010.06 -29 26.5919.62 36 OPM %3.6616.10 --6.174.99 - PBDT0.101.67 -94 -2.340.14 PL PBT-0.191.34 PL -3.50-1.16 -202 NP-0.091.82 PL -3.29-0.64 -414

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

