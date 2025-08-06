Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 11.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 55.52 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 11.56% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 55.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.5246.394.814.762.752.392.632.321.931.73

