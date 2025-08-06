Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 10.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 10207.14 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 10.20% to Rs 714.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 648.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 10207.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9429.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10207.149429.7612.7012.831220.891118.30969.05885.94714.16648.06

