WPI inflation comes in around 2% in July, manufactured products prices soften

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.04% (Provisional) for the month of July, 2024 (over July, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in July, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of July, 2024 stood at 0.84% as compared to June, 2024. Primary Articles index increased by 3.13% to 197.6 (provisional) in July, 2024 from 191.6 (provisional) for the month of June, 2024. Prices of food articles (3.90%), crude petroleum & natural gas (1.22%), minerals (1.01%) and non-food articles (0.90%) increased in July, 2024 as compared to June, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fuel & Power index increased by 0.14% to 147.9 (provisional) in July, 2024 from 147.7(provisional) for the month of June, 2024. Prices of mineral oils (1.09%) increased in July, 2024 as compared to June, 2024.

Manufactured Products index declined by 0.14% to 141.7 (provisional) in July, 2024 from 141.9(provisional) for the month of June, 2024.

WPI Food Index or the Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group increased from 190.3 in June, 2024 to 195.4 in July, 2024. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index decreased from 8.68% in June, 2024 to 3.55% in July, 2024.

