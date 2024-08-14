EPL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2024. Time Technoplast Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EPL Ltd spiked 10.22% to Rs 240 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63581 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd surged 9.23% to Rs 377.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd soared 7.23% to Rs 1588.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37935 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd advanced 7.03% to Rs 201.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd rose 6.48% to Rs 1926.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41763 shares in the past one month.

